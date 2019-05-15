H-m-m-m | Columbia candidates in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster – just not all the candidates

Paging through the “hold-it-in-your-hands” version of Lancaster Newspapers daily newspaper, LNP – Always Lancaster, we found this article, “Republicans face choices for council in 2 boroughs.” What no listing of persons on the other major party?

Here are the candidates for the Republican Party:

Above the “council article” on the same page are candidates for school board of directors.

Find all the candidates we can find here: https://columbianewsandviews.com/2019/05/06/demopublican-or-republicratic/