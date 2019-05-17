Celebrate Kindness on 1-4-3 Day

On May 23, Pennsylvania will be celebrating the first-ever 1-4-3 Day in PA with a call to all residents to show kindness in honor of Fred Rogers. Through his celebrated children’s program Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, Fred Rogers inspired generations of viewers to embrace kindness. 1-4-3 was a shorthand he used regularly to say, “I Love You,” based on the number of letters in each word.

May 23 is the 143rd day of the year, and we are proud to take the day to celebrate kindness across the commonwealth.

SOURCE: PA Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED)_