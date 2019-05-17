Friday’s news items [red, white & blueberry; for richer or poorer; newspaper bidder; Last Ride; open primaries; events & more] – 5/17/2019

Wealthiest / poorest | Lancaster Online article: “Here are the wealthiest and poorest ZIP codes in Lancaster County, according to IRS tax data”

Won’t be good for this newspaper | One of the nation’s bottom feeders makes offer to buy Reading Eagle. Here are other newspapers properties they own.

More on the Reading Eagle from the Reading Eagle | MediaNews Group in line to buy Reading Eagle’s assets – Friday’s auction is canceled because only one qualified bid was received. “MediaNews Group owns The company owns 14 publications in Pennsylvania, including The Mercury in Pottstown, The Times Herald in Norristown and the Daily Local News in West Chester.”

“When news organizations don’t cover local politics, local government, then I think people believe local government is not important,” said Val Arkoosh, chair of the Montgomery County Commission. “It’s kind of a chicken and egg.” – PA Post article

Once owned York Dispatch and Wanted to buy York’s newspapers again | Wikipedia‘s timeline of the organization.

Full democracy | “More than 780,000 unaffiliated voters can’t vote in primary elections in Pennsylvania, but there’s a new bipartisan push by lawmakers to change that.” – ABC27-TV

Why do we have closed primaries? | “Party organizations prefer closed primaries because they promote party unity and keep those with no allegiance to the party from influencing its choice, as happens in crossover voting, when members of rival parties vote for the weakest candidate in the opposition’s primary.” Learn more at Britannica.com

There now | The LEGAL NOTICE announcing “700 to 800 Block Walnut Street Improvements” sealed bids now is posted at the Borough Website following its appearance at Lancaster Online.

Ain’t that the truth? | “Scoundrels, parasites reign in Harrisburg” This is a column at Lancaster Online written by Roy Minet, a Mount Joy resident, was the Libertarian Party’s nominee for Pennsylvania auditor general in 2016.

They don’t want clean water either | “Water pollution proposal faces mounting opposition from Pa. Legislature” – WITF

Flinchbaugh’s Orchard and Farm Market | Chicken Bar-b-que – – 3:00 pm. There’s also a year long calendar of events and activities.

The Friends of Mount Bethel Cemetery will host a specialty Car Show, “The Last Ride,” from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 18 at 700 Locust Street, Columbia. Vintage and specialty hearses, flower cars, limousines, ambulances and other service vehicles will be on display throughout the grounds. There will be crafts and vendors of macabre food and beverages, as well as raffles, a scavenger hunt and guided tours. All proceeds will benefit the maintenance of Mount Bethel’s historic grounds. Information: Jane Moore, 717-575-9760; jmoore1115@gmail.com.