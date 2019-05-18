Saturday’s news items [Fair Housing Summit; events; happenings & more] – 5/18/2019

Primary Election day is Tuesday | Do you know the candidates for elected public service in Columbia? Who are they? What have they done? What do they stand for? Click here to find out.

news release | Elected (non-veteran) public servants invite “Vietnam-era veterans” to a 50th anniversary commemorative pinning at Columbia High School on June 15. This is nearly a year after the recognized ending of the war. This duo of “chickenhawks” grabs the spotlight of career politicians everywhere and shines it on themselves first. The opening paragraph of the news release is all about them first: “Congressman Lloyd Smucker, in conjunction with the office of U.S. Senator Pat Toomey, will host a ceremony honoring area Vietnam-era veterans with a 50th anniversary commemorative pin. Veterans from the 11th Congressional District are invited to attend and be honored at this event.”