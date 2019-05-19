Sunday’s news items [shooting; purposeful misdirection?; implosion; vote wisely; food serving restaurants everywhere in the county EXCEPT Columbia; & more] – 5/19/2019

Shooting in town | “On May 18th 2019 at approximately 1:32 PM Columbia Borough Police were dispatched to the 100 Block of Perry Street for a report of a shooting victim. – Columbia Police Department Crimewatch

CCCA meeting today | “The Columbia Concerned Citizens Association wants to hear from YOU at its BIG Public Meeting on Sunday, May 19, at 2 p.m at the National Watch & Clock Museum, 514 Poplar Street!

“We also want to tell you about the latest in the lawsuit against Columbia Borough’s unjust, illegal, and immoral Revolving Loan Fund, which uses your money to fund private business! “We’ll also tell you about other WRONGFUL ACTS of Borough Council, the Mayor, The Manager and Staff. “If you are concerned about Columbia’s future, please attend this meeting to listen, learn, speak out, and take back YOUR TOWN!”

Condemned and taken by eminent domain | 332 Locust Street

Miss the meeting??? | If you’re one of the people who missed the above meeting on Thursday meeting, it’s because the borough advertised it being held at the Columbia Animal Hospital (which is located at 4081 Columbia Avenue, Columbia, PA 17512) is not where this meeting was held. We’ve been told the meeting was held at the Columbia Animal Shelter located at 265 South 10th Street, Columbia, PA 17512.

Purposeful misdirection | Was this a purposeful misdirection or a mistake?

Keebler Cookies | “Three years later, Keebler established a small bakery on Market Street above 13th Street and operated it until 1846. He then moved to Columbia, PA, but returned to the Philadelphia area in 1850 to live in Camden and to work as a foreman at a Philadelphia bread and biscuit bakery owned by John Rickets. “ –HiddenCity Philadelphia

Heard on the street | and seen on the digital roadways: “VOTE EVERY INCUMBENT OUT OF OFFICE. PERIOD! !!”

2012 OPINION column | “Elected “public servants” want money and votes – use your vote to throw out the bad ones!” – Columbia news, views & reviews

Primary Election day is Tuesday | Do you know the candidates for elected public service in Columbia? Who are they? What are they saying? What have they done? What do they stand for? Click here to find out.

Point made | “FOUR people control Columbia Borough’s municipal spending. It only takes four votes by council to pass an ordinance, to proceed with big ticket spending, or to raise our taxes.” Council candidate, Sharon Lintner is spot on with this comment. Citizens have to get out to vote; and they have to cast their ballots carefully; know who will represent the best interests of the citizens.

Lancaster County’s (except Columbia’s) inspections for May 17 at Lancaster Online.

York County’s Inspections

Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.

… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide. It is ongoing display of a purposeful lack of transparency.

Source: LNP – Always Lancaster

Yesterday, gone | If you’re ever been to Bethlehem, PA, you probably recall the Martin Tower, a vestige of the powerful Bethlehem Steel Company and a tribute to the great days of steel making in that town. This morning, the tower disappeared in seconds.

Christopher Weyant is a cartoonist and illustrator. You can see his work at christopherweyant.com or on Instagram at @christopherweyant. SOURCE: The Boston Globe