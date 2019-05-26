The relevance of the 70s in the times of MAGA

Last night, ABC featured the live tribute to Norman Lear’s brilliance on social commentary. Before MAGA, there was Archie. In the turbulence of the 70s, there was The Jeffersons.

Those were the days, huh? The lyrics said it:

Boy, the way Glenn Miller played!

Songs that made the Hit Parade.

Guys like us, we had it made.

Those were the days!

And you knew where you were then.

Girls were girls and men were men.

Mister, we could use a man like Herbert Hoover again.

Didn’t need no welfare state.

Everybody pulled his weight.

Gee, our old LaSalle ran great.

Those were the days!

We hoe so too | 96-year-old Norman Lear said, ““We are still grappling with many of the same issues. We hope tonight will make you laugh, provoke discussion, and encourage action.”