Sunday’s news items [ruination of the church continues, a nation and other things & more] – 6/9/2019

We’re with you, April. | When you say, “In fact, I happen to believe that the best candidate for school board would be a thoughtful, independent thinker who hasn’t pledged his or her undying loyalty to a national political party.” This is from LNP – Always Lancaster‘s lead column in today’s Perspective section. “Democracy’s Sake” is all about the impending and continuing decline of “regional newspapers (which) has led to a decline in our understanding of local politics and an increase in partisanship.”

Screen print | Local social media page. And someone who works for the contractor adds this: “For all the people that want to complain Abt 8th Street getting dug up again it wasn’t our fault we did the road the right way the first time……but then we had to come back like you see in the picture and try to redirect the water that has been sitting on the road…..and I’m pretty sure that there was a water problem in area before we put the new road in so that’s why we had to come back with a new salutation that will hopefully get rid of your water problem there……and who ever said it’s the contractors fault that we didn’t put any drains in so the water doesn’t stay there….well just to let you know im pretty sure it wasn’t in the contract to put drains in…..and the dip in the road that is there it will help the water from staying on that corner…..and it’s NOT a final coat there is 1 more that goes on it that’s called the finish coat……we only do what we are being told to do…..thanks for reading this.”

What kind of people would want to sit on a boat with him? | “Only in an Orwellian universe would a congressman who proudly belongs to the Problem Solvers Caucus and has called for greater civility in Congress account for his colleague’s call for impeachment as the result of ‘somebody dropping him on his head.’” – From this letter-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster

Lancaster County’s (except Columbia’s) inspections for June 7 at Lancaster Online. If you’re blocked from viewing this article due to the newspaper’s paywall, you can go to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s database to see all of the reports for the week ending or anytime. The Turkey Hill at Prospect Road’s list of violations is long as is IHOP’s.

York County’s Inspections

Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.

… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide. It is ongoing display of a purposeful lack of transparency .

But there’s hope | because there’s a “transition plan” in the works. A transition plan to get Columbia’s Jeff Helm out of the inspection process.

“We must save our republic while we still have a chance” | This is extracted from a column in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster written by “Tom Tillett, of Columbia, who was district chief of staff for U.S. Rep. Joe Pitts, who represented the 16th Congressional District until Pitts’ retirement in 2016.”