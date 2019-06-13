17512 Columbia

Thursday’s news items [Judge rules for CCCA; people want transparency; earthquake; Rental Advantage Course; some “scenes seen”] – 6/13/2019

transparent borough councilIt’s what people want | No back room decisions. 

overruledOverruled | That’s the ruling for the Columbia Concerned Citizens Association’s lawsuit against the Borough of Columbia’s defense of back-room decision. For those who want to read the Application of Edward G. BIESTER, Jr decision, click here.

“Did you feel shaking in central Pennsylvania? | USGS confirms a 3.4-magnitude earthquake”The Centre Daily Times

rac

market house open houseYesterday | The Market House was open for drop-by visitors yesterday.

codes parkingAnd there’s no parking? | Sure there is. If the borough’s codes vehicles would park elsewhere, there’d be at least four more spaces. Why does the borough have this many codes trucks? We never see this many codes trucks in other boroughs.

