Friday’s news items [reach out to help an officer, Flag Day; book list & more] – 6/14/2019

This quote rings true | “Deliberate and discuss are synonyms; you don’t need the state Supreme Court to tell you that, any dictionary will do.” – a comment following this Lancaster Online article, “Columbia Borough Council again accused of violating Pennsylvania’s Sunshine Act.”

She’d fit in Columbia | “Sarah Sanders to Resign as White House Press Secretary” – Bloomberg News

Grave Concern will be holding a quarterly public meeting and program: Wednesday, June 19, 2019 · 7:00 PM at the Lancaster County Mennonite Historical Society

2215 Millstream Road – Route 30 East

Lancaster, PA 17602-1499

(717) 393-9745

“The Lehn / Amish Cemetery in Manheim Township” | Presented by: Jack Vogel, lifetime resident of Manheim Township. This meeting is free and open to the public. Grave Concern is an organization dedicated to the history, preservation and restoration of historical burial places.

“4TH OF JULY IS COMING! | PLEASE NOTE THE CHANGES TO PENNSYLVANIA’S FIREWORKS LAWS” – Manheim Township Police Department CrimeWatch page

Busy weekend in town | “SATURDAY 06-15-19 EVENTS (TRAFFIC IMPACTS)” – Columbia Police Department CrimeWatch page

Worthwhile reading! | The book and the letter-to-the-editor

City of Renting | Housing strategies in Reading and Pottsville could serve as models – The Reading Eagle