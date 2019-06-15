Saturday’s news items [car show; one good deed; traffic stop?; CBD & more] – 6/15/2019

Car show today | Thunder on the River – 10 am to 2:00 pm

One good deed | Columbia Police Officer Austin Miller‘s starting the GoFundMe page for fellow officer Daniel Castellanos.

What to do if you’re stopped by the police | (1) What to Do — and Not to Do — If You’re Stopped by the Police and (2) don’t be a jerk like the Lancaster County Judge.

Good , relevant program | The Milanof-Schock Library, 1184 Anderson Ferry Road, Mount Joy, will offer a program on “The ABCs of CBD” at 6 p.m. Monday. This free informational session about CBD and its benefit are currently all over the news. But what exactly is CBD? Come to this informational program to learn about the excitement surrounding CBD! The program will help separate facts from fiction; you will not only learn what CBD is but also what it isn’t. Tyler Ashley will talk about the body’s ECS and what role it plays in your overall well-being – learn how CBD can enhance and activate this important system in your body!”

SOURCE: www.columbiapa.net

In Hong Kong, unlike Columbia | People get government to hear their claims – Reuters