Thursday’s news items [dream auction; housing; water & more] – 6/20/2019

Today’s the last day of spring | Tomorrow marks the official arrival of summerat 11:54 A.M. Gee it feels like summer already: hot, humid and muggy.

Woodworkers Dream Auction | This is a huge sale of everything in a serious woodcrafter’s workshop. Bidding on ALL items starts at $1 with a few reserves & bidding ends June 2. – CT Bids

terroristic texts & thefts | … and more in a day’s reporting at the Columbia Police Department’s Crime Watch page.

cough, cough | Yesterday, “The Environmental Protection Agency rolled back a Barack Obama–era regulation and announced that states can now set their own carbon-emissions standards for coal-fired power plants.”

Housing Summit | Columbia Life Network executive director, Jamie Widener, was a panelist at yesterday’s Housing Summit at the Emerald Foundation in Lancaster held by the Lancaster Housing Opportunity Partnership.

Good thing; Columbia’s got plenty | “The townhouse makes a comeback” – MarketPlace

“Some educators say | … school boards and education groups have a responsibility to speak out on climate inaction, but those calls aren’t always being well-received.” – The Hechinger Report

Got water! | “Water’s Journey Through The Body: Take a Sip of Water – What Happens Next?” – aquasana.com

42% increase | “World Population Projected To Reach Nearly 11 Billion People By 2100” – Newsy [What’s the population now? Check here.]

Not many | “A Fraction Of Global Refugees Resettle In The US. Who Are They?” – Newsy [NOTE: Today is World Refugee Day.]

repressive systems fill prisons | “A new report from the Council of State Governments shows that many minor violations of parole or probation come with a high price tag, as they often lead to people ending up back in prison.” – Route Fifty

Rant to letter-to-the-editor | A one-time Lancaster County elected public servant takes to the editorial pages to speak out against raising the minimum wage. This elected public servant writes, “The elected women and men who represent us spend far more than 40 hours a week in the performance of their responsibility.” Yeah, sure. He also says he “spent nearly 18 years serving as a Pennsylvania state representative.” That’s way too long.

This letter-to-the-editor is worse | It’s OK to break laws and be unethical — as long as the public does not know it? What ever happened to “protect & serve?” C’mon, Blue.