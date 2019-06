Information | extracted from Pennsylvania’s Code

“Council may amend, repeal or revise existing ordinances by the enactment of subsequent ordinances.”

“Every legislative act of council must be by ordinance.”

SOURCE: Title 8 – BOROUGHS AND INCORPORATED TOWNS, Borough Code

It is to be noted that an ordinance can be repealed only by another ordinance and not by resolution.

“Then your most powerful ordinance is at the ballot box the next election.”