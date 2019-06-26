Wednesday’s news items | 6/26/2019

SOURCE: LNP – Always Lancaster

Almost 900 people | In addition to the 30 or so people in the gallery at last night’s Columbia Borough Council meeting, at least 861 people attended remotely, either by live streaming or viewing it at the Borough’s facebook page. This has been a long time coming, but it’s building community interest.

Side doors; back doors | Independent contractors can sometimes be hired as employees.

Mentioned last night | “Could Ephrata Be On the Cusp of …” – Lancaster Style

This article is in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster. Ephrata is serious about promoting downtown economic and community development; the borough has hired someone with demonstrated success. (SOURCE:Columbia news, views & reviews, May, 2018) Withum is often credited for her successes in Lititz and Lebanon.

And in April 2018 | Columbia news, views & reviews posted this:

Revisiting One Direction | A month ago, Columbia news, views & reviews posted this article about Ephrata’s search for a Executive Director, Ephrata Economic Development Organization. A week or so later, we posted this: Tough fighting the GOBAGs | Lebanon’s Business Improvement District leader has resigned. You may recall that Kelly Withum, the person who has been credited with Lititz’s resurgence, went to Lebanon just over a year ago to take a similar challenge in Lebanon. She played a huge part in the resurgence in Lititz; hit a wall of resistance in Lebanon and has been welcomed to Ephrata.

“Kelly Withum, who served as Venture Lititz’s executive director for nearly 10 years, has been hired as the new downtown executive director for Ephrata’s Economic Development Organization (EDO), a newly-created not-for-profit organization.” – The Ephrata Review

And now, Withum will bring her prowess to Ephrata because she’s the new Executive Director of the Ephrata Economic Development organization. Just sayin’.