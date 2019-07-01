Monday’s news items [Gettysburg begins; signs; MBA at MU & more ] -7/1/2019

Most craft breweries per capita? | Adamstown and Marietta rank one and two – Lancaster Online

Scenes from RiverFest | Yesterday afternoon, reenactors shared information about the burning of The Bridge and the Battle of Wrightsville … precursor incidents to the battle that began July 1, 1863 in Gettysburg.

On a visit to Gettysburg Battlefield a few years ago, we found our great-great grandfather’s name on the monument. Cousin who is an amazing Civil Way historian provided this information, too. John Rentz: The following is listed: Occupation – Farmer |Eyes – Gray |Hair – Brown |Height – 5’11”. Enlisted 9/25/1862 in Co. G, 151st PA Volunteer Infantry at North Heidelberg Twp., Berks Co.. The 151st PVI was a 9 months regiment nicknamed the ‘school teacher’s regiment’ due to many school teachers from the McAllister Academy being enlisted. He was wounded in action at Gettysburg on McPherson’s Ridge between approximately 2:30 PM and 3:00 PM on 7/1/1863. According to the records: ‘struck by a ball 7” below the right knee. Sent to Seminary General Hospital in Gettysburg until July 11th. Then transferred to a hospital at Broad & Cherry Sts. in Phila. until the latter part of Sept. and then discharged having lost his discharge of July 28th”.’” – Columbia news, views & reviews

“Millersville University Announces College of Business”

The College of Business is an exciting development for Millersville because it will provide new opportunities to support student success and partner with the local business community. And, the new college will help our alums when they are competing with graduates of colleges of business at other institutions.

Millersville University already enrolls more than 750 students in the business administration program and expect the new college will make it easier to market, recruit students and fundraise.

The College of Business joins our College of Education and Human Services, the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; and our College of Science and Technology.

The interim dean for the new College of Business is Dr. Douglas Frazer, the most senior faculty member in the business program and former chair of the accounting and finance department. A national search for a permanent dean will be conducted later this year.

The new college will offer a Bachelor of Science in business administration with six areas of concentration; accounting, finance, general business, international business, management and marketing; as well as a certificate in marketing.