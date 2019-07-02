ENOUGH! Identify them! Find them! Fire them! Press charges against them!

This is not the country that our parents and grandparents and great-grandparents worked to build”

Just when you thought that things couldn’t get any more vile in this country, the nonprofit investigative news organization ProPublica uncovered a private Facebook group for current and former Border Patrol officers that contains disgusting, racist, and misogynistic comments. And what’s even more shocking is that the group has more than 9,500 members.

They advocated physical and sexual violence against Latina members of Congress.

They posted vulgar illustrations, including one showing Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez having oral sex with a detained migrant and another showing Trump forcing her head down to his crotch.

In advance of visits to detention centers in El Paso and Clint by the Congressional Hispanic Caucus yesterday, the group targeted the female members of that delegation, calling them “scum buckets”and “hoes” and asking that somebody throw a burrito at “these bitches” when they arrived. A post by a patrol supervisor was succinct: “F— the hoes.”

(And men wonder why women often don’t feel safe.)

Members of the group also joked about the deaths of migrants.After a 16-year-old Guatemalan migrant died while in custody at a Border Patrol station in Weslaco, Texas, in May, one member posted a photo of Elmo with the words, “Oh well.” Another wrote: “If he dies, he dies.”

And that recent heartbreaking photo of the drowned father and his toddler daughter washed up on the banks of the Rio Grande? A member questioned if the photo was faked because the bodies were clean: “I have never seen floaters like this.”

So callous, so cruel, so utterly depraved. Remember: these guys are responsible for “caring” for the women and children held in migrant detention centers.

During the congressional visit, AOC and fellow congresswoman Veronica Escobar, who represents El Paso, said there was no running water in some overcrowded cells housing women, and that one woman said a guard told her to drink out of the toilet. The detained women also described what AOC described as psychological warfare, with guards “waking them at odd hours for no reason, calling them wh*res, etc.”

After the delegation’s visit to the El Paso facility, a bunch of Trump supporters gathered outside to shout down the members of Congress who held a press conference to describe what they had seen inside. They were particularly nasty to Representative Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, one of three Muslim members of Congress, screaming at her, “We care about Jesus Christ. We don’t care about Sharia law.”

I’m pretty sure it was that Jesus fellow who said, “Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me.”

You can read the ProPublica story for yourself here. Border Patrol officials said they’ll investigate. Officials with the union that represents most border agents strongly condemned the posts as not typical of their agents. They said they have previously warned agents during membership meetings to be professional on social media so they don’t cause “great harm to the reputation of the Border Patrol.”

Two things: One, this clearly has been a problem that officials have recognized for awhile, otherwise why the membership meeting warnings? Two, they clearly are more concerned about the agency’s reputation than they are about the sickening views these guys hold and the danger those attitudes pose to the vulnerable people under their supervision.

BTW, opponents of the detention policy on the southern border have organized #CloseTheCamps protests, rallies, and sit-ins across the country today.

SOURCE: from a Boston Globe: Fast forward e-letter