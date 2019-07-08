17512 Columbia

Monday’s news items [lots of Library events; Are you an aggressive driver? & more] – 7/8/2019

It’s a bad law | “Police, firefighters call for changes to Pennsylvania fireworks law”ABC27-TV

Wait for a real President | Enjoy everything; don’t go to the White HouseThe New York Daily News

Workshop | Two legislators will hold workshop to talk about the financial challenges in Pennsylvania’s cities. • 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, July 11 at Council chambers, City Hall, 120 N. Duke St., Lancaster. The workshop is open to the public. – Lancaster Online

Be warned | “State Police and local municipalities begin Aggressive Driving Enforcement”FOX43-TV

Well, are you? | “Are you an Aggressive Driver?”PennDOT

