Thursday’s news items [Heat alert; PRIDE; disappearing obituaries; Is it really non profit?; DO NOT READ warning & more] – 7/17/2019

Heat Advisory Alert | Lancaster County’s Office of Aging announcement: “As a precautionary measure and to minimize the dangers of the excessive heat wave expected during the three-day period, Friday, July 19th through Sunday, July 21, 2019, the Lancaster County Office of Aging is implementing the following Heat Emergency plan”

“Dangerous heat | … heat index values over 105!” – FOX43News

Missing person | Columbia Borough Police Department Crimewatch page

Legal bias? | A page one article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster points out that the “Eastern Lancaster County school board has enlisted a law firm with what critics say is a history of fighting against the rights of LGBT students to help implement, and potentially defend, its controversial student privacy policy. Randall Wenger, chief counsel for the Independence Law Center, will provide the services for no cost. He’ll replace McNees, Wallace & Nurick, the district’s previous subcontracted solicitor for matters involving the policy.”

Venue change this year | Rivertowne Hops beerfest will be at the Columbia Animal Shelter’s grounds.

Say what? | OPINION: Get a real glimpse into the divisions in people’s philosophies by reading the letters to the editor and comments to online Websites and social media pages. The extremists on both sides of the political spectrum scream about the biases of a print or online publication. The more they shout, the more separated they are philosophically — the closer both are to total insanity.

What’ll people do? | … to find obituaries when all newspapers disappear? Reading the obituaries in a daily newspaper is a trove of life stories. It’s a fact that people learn so much about the lives of people they knew or didn’t know by reading the obituaries. Without a daily newspaper to publish them, though, it’s difficult find information about funeral services specifics unless you know the funeral home and the funeral home has a good online presence. In today’s LNP – Always Lancaster, for instance, there are several really interesting obituaries — some with Columbia connections. Newspaper Obituaries are disappearing!.

“I heart HR.” | “Reflecting, rebranding … but can HR repair its reputation?” – MarketPlace

When an asset becomes a liability | Drop the price – as the owner of this classic (an ad in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster) has done.

In Middletown | Police / social media tussle – Penn Live

Nepotism, conflict of interest? | That could never happen with a school board – Penn Live

control | “Reluctant governments urged to rein in police use of facial recognition tech” – WikiTribune

part of every despotic political regime | “Violent Political Acts committed in the United States”

Is it really not-for-profit? | ” … it’s essential to take time to learn about the application process because nonprofit status isn’t always easy to get.” Find out more about theDifference Between 501(c)(3) & 501(c)(6). – bizfluent.com

Lancaster Pride! | July 20th @ Clipper Magazine Stadium — Come celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride in Lancaster City! Lancaster’s Pride celebration will take place this Saturday, July 20th at Clipper Magazine Stadium, 650 N. Prince St. from 12-6pm. With live performances, food vendors, a kids’ play area, a beer garden and more, you won’t want to miss out. Admission is $5 per person. – SOURCE: extracted from the City of Lancaster Office of Promotion’s e-blast. For more info on the celebration, go to lancpride.com

PUC Tips | #WaysToStayCool, Electric Safety in Advance of Expected Summer Storms, Heat Wave – news release

and their wives are from where? | One’s married to an emigrant from Taiwan; another from Slovenia.

Yeah! Sure! Ah hah! Right! | Wrong, you moronic military service avoider. You are so effing clueless; just like the clod you call dad. Read what Eric the “genius-in-his-own-mind” said: “‘95 percent’ of Americans agree with my father.”