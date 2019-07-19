17512 Columbia

Friday’s news items [RIP, Barry Ford; Trump’s faithful followers; events & more] – 7/19/2019

black ribbon

Remembrances | Columbia’s Barry Ford.

pa factsClick on the graphic to see the info about PA.

Languages | Los Angeles is city where 224 languages are spoken, it can sometimes be difficult to find the common thread.” The same can be said about Lancaster County in which, counting the Pennsylvania dialects, there are more than 85 different”languages spoken at home.” Want to check it out yourself: Click here to see the US Census Bureau remapping.

music in the park

lebanon fair

Starts tomorrow | The Lebanon Area Fair

king-of-prussia-women-for-trump-rally1-e1563356959567-1920x1089

faithful followers | “Hundreds of Pa., N.J. women tout Trump’s presidency, vow to support him in 2020”PA Post

22 Lib NW trail 2

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s