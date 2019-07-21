Sunday’s news items, part 2 [properties sold; meet the fire & police; social media lies & more] – 7/21/2019

July 2019 | Lancaster County Delinquent Tax Report

Almost 50 Columbia properties | are on the Lancaster County (NEW) September 2019 Upset Tax Sale List

New owner for 350 Locust Street | Cimmaron Investments acquires 350 Locust Street for $175,900. Property details here.

New owner for a flock of properties on Union Street | Hess Road Properties, LLC acquires 440 through 428 Union Street properties for $440,000. Property details here.

Just so many RWNJ lies | “A popular meme falsely claims that each month refugees in the United States receive over three times more money in ‘federal assistance’ than Social Security beneficiaries. That’s a new version of an old claim we debunked over a decade ago.” – FactCheck.org

Lloyd’s border visit “vaca” | follow your “elected public servant” on Twitter.

Volunteers sought | Community Action Partnership in Lancaster County has created an innovative program called the Atlas Initiative. It uses person centered planning and circles of support to help motivated, low-income individuals and families achieve their goals. They are seeking child care volunteers as part of this anti- poverty movement. If you have experience working with children, have or are willing to get background clearances, and want to volunteer in our community to make a difference, consider volunteering for the Atlas Initiative. This is an ongoing opportunity. You can choose a date during business hours that works for you. For more information, call 717-299-3943.”

Here’s what happens | when your body overheats – Futurity