17512 Columbia

Sunday’s news items, part 2 [properties sold; meet the fire & police; social media lies & more] – 7/21/2019

July 2019 | Lancaster County Delinquent Tax Report

Almost 50 Columbia properties | are on the Lancaster County (NEW) September 2019 Upset Tax Sale List 

13 Lib FD

350 locust

New owner for 350 Locust Street | Cimmaron Investments acquires 350 Locust Street for $175,900. Property details here.

440 union

New owner for a flock of properties on Union Street | Hess Road Properties, LLC acquires 440 through 428 Union Street properties for $440,000. Property details here.

Benefits

Just so many RWNJ lies | “A popular meme falsely claims that each month refugees in the United States receive over three times more money in ‘federal assistance’ than Social Security beneficiaries. That’s a new version of an old claim we debunked over a decade ago.” – FactCheck.org

Lloyd’s border visit “vaca” | follow your “elected public servant” on Twitter. 

Volunteers sought Community Action Partnership in Lancaster County has created an innovative program called the Atlas Initiative. It uses person centered planning and circles of support to help motivated, low-income individuals and families achieve their goals. They are seeking child care volunteers as part of this anti- poverty movement. If you have experience working with children, have or are willing to get background clearances, and want to volunteer in our community to make a difference, consider volunteering for the Atlas Initiative. This is an ongoing opportunity. You can choose a date during business hours that works for you. For more information, call 717-299-3943.”  

Here’s what happens | when your body overheatsFuturity

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s