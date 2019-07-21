Sunday’s news items [the people we meet; food serving establishment inspections; Manheim’s moving & more] – 7/21/2019

Chance meeting | Last night around 8:30, we stopped in “big Musser’s” (and now the only local Musser’s) to buy milk and something to snack on. Musser’s and some of the other family-owned grocery stores are listed in this Lancaster Online article as the grocery store chain with the largest share-of-market loss since the arrival of Wegman’s. The article points out there are other contributing reasons for that share dropping.

Steve Jeltz is the first Phillie to hit two home runs in the same game.

But we digress | While at Mussers, we had a chance conversation with another guy shopping picking up milk, too. We talked about lots of “life stuff” and exchanged names. The guy we met is a former Major League baseball player. Steve Jeltz played with the Philadelphia Phillies in the 1980s. He and his family are in the process of moving to Lancaster County.

2020 cannot come fast enough. That’s when Jeff Helm gets out of the food serving establishments inspection business. It the interim, Columbia will be posting each month’s inspections at its Website. Thanks to a motion forwarded by borough councillor John Novak and approved by the council a the recent council meeting.

Lancaster County’s (except Columbia’s) inspections for July 19 at Lancaster Online.

York County’s Inspections

Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.

Posting the monthly inspections is a display of a purposeful act of transparency.

Home-based bakery | “We (https://www.julianikolauscupcakeryco.com) are currently a home-based bakery with hopes of a brick and mortar someday! Please see our delivery and pick-up availability as detailed below. Based out of Columbia, PA 17512.”

Manheim’s momentum | We featured Manheim’s Mill 72 a little over a month ago; now the Prussian Street Arcade joins in the “REO Manheim Marketplace, a redevelopment of the former Bickel’s Snack Foods complex at 49-51 N. Main St.”

Met Janet Diaz | We staffed an exhibitor table at yesterday’s Lancaster PRIDE event at Clipper Stadium and just announced Pennsylvania state senate candidate Janet Diaz stopped by. We talked for 10 or so minutes about her ideas about lots of areas and her philosophy, experiences and background. Remember in a representative democracy, character and vision of candidates and seated elected public servants is critical to understand.