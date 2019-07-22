Monday’s news items [things that work in another borough; a change in the weather & more] – 1/22/2019

Almost | Tried the “hot enough to fry an egg” experiment; yesterday was almost.
Programs that work | Boyertown’s Main Street program: “Building a Better Boyertown (BaBB) is a non-profit organization formed in 2002. Boyertown, PA is a Main Street Community, received funding from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development and private donors to focus on downtown revitalization.”
Features | a facebook page with updates on the events of the town.
And a borough newsletter | is at the Borough Website
Hey, big spenders | “Legislators in State Capitol spend $10 million for communications, ‘news’ broadcasts” – Lancaster Online
New Land Bank partner, maybe? | This information is from the Municipal Briefs in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster: “The Lancaster County Land Bank Authority aster County Land Bank Authority will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at its office at 28 Penn Square, second floor, Suite 200. Among the agenda items:
- Minutes of the June 2019 meeting (That’ll be a revelation, because those minutes are not listed at the Authority’s Website; but the May minutes are and there’s a pretty good run-down on Columbia properties in the minutes.)
- New business: (a) resolution approving an intergovernmental agreement between the Lancaster County Land Bank Authority, Manheim Borough and Manheim Central School District; (b) resolution authorizing acquisition of 233, 237 and 239 S. Fifth St. in the borough of Columbia.
- The next meeting of the board of the Lancaster County Land Bank Authority will be held at 4 p.m. Aug. 27 at 28 Penn Square, second floor, Suite 200.
What happens then? | “As pensions fail, Congress ponders, and career savings evaporate” – The Morning Call