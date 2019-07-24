Columbia Borough’s National Night Out is coming fast!

National Night Out is designed to strengthen the community by encouraging those who live and work in the Borough to engage in positive relationships with one another and with local law enforcement. National Night Out focuses on the positive aspects of Columbia Borough including its businesses and organizations. Our goal is to bring the community together, to have fun, and to strengthen our bond while emphasizing an anti-crime message.

Some additional benefits of joining us for National Night Out are: Free food, games, giveaways, hot air balloon, pony rides, dunk tank, fire trucks, animal show, Lancaster County Prison K-9 demonstration, music, ice cream, water balloon fight with police officers and other first responders, a presentation by TJ Griffin, “Jail and Bail”, “Fill a Police Car”, first responder kickball game…and much more!

When: Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 6pm-9pm (rain date 8/13/19)

Where: Glatfelter Field, 1249 Lancaster Avenue, Columbia, PA 17512

SOURCE: Borough e-blast