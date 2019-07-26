Anybody care?

Here it is … the Fourth Friday of the month.

Imagine there may be folks out there who are Internet searching for some novel way to start the weekend. Perhaps they’ll be googling “Fourth Friday.” Among the “About 381,000,000 results” the first one to pop up is this one: Notice the result.

Two down from there, is this out of date facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/FourthFridayRivertowns/

So maybe folks will migrate to the Borough’s Website for information. Once there, they may search to come to this page to find out that yep, there’s this:

Fourth Fridays in Columbia – 5-9 pm

http://www.columbiapa.net/about-us/whats-happening/

Then, by following the advice there: (*Contact the Susquehanna Chamber of Commerce at www.parivertowns.com for more information on any of these events or any events locally.) they’ll come to this page: https://visitsusquehannavalley.com

Once there, they’ll search for Fourth Friday only to find out there’s nothing there.

Then, they’ll probably head somewhere else to find events that are inviting people to come, discover and spend money.