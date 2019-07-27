17512 Columbia

QwikMed Pharmacy: Another retail opening in Columbia & a busy day around town.

QwikMed Pharmacy held its formal “opening” event this morning with a ribbon cutting ceremony held inside its doors at 369 Locust Street, Columbia.

quickmed

While the pharmacy will not officially to the public until Monday morning, July 29, the owner and several well-wishers gathered inside the vestibule entrance to the facility for the ribbon-cutting. Representing the borough was Mayor Leo Lutz; Chamber of Commerce executive, Beverly Shank, also attended.

07-27 qwikmed 7From top to bottom, left to right:  Richard Boahene, principal and owner of QwikMed Pharmacy with Don Murphy, the principal of Cimarron Investments and the owner of the building that houses QuikMed Pharmacy; Boahene beams at the event; the pharmacy’s entrance on North Fourth Street; the actual ribbon cutting and two interior store photos. Boahene is a licensed pharmacist with years of experience with a major US drug store chain.

0727 = ajsOnce again, the parking lot at the shopping area formerly known as Musser’s had a significant number of vehicles in its parking lot. Many of the vehicles were parket outside AJ’s Surplus Outlet and the store appeared to be doing a brisk business around noon.

banners and flags

Notice all the flags and banners that flutter about the town. Each different, each shouting to compete for a glance.

 

