Saturday’s news items [wanted: crossing guard; new Tarantino movie review & more] – 7/27/2019

“new mountain bike park” | ” … will be one of just a few mountain bike courses open to the public in the county.” – Lancaster Online

Higher prices and … | ” … harm to consumers, workers, and innovation.” That’s what many feel the Sprint/T-Mobile merger will produce. But it also will add to the obscene wealth of its owners. – The Washington Post

Job opportunity | “The Columbia Borough Police Department is currently accepting applications for Crossing Guards for the 2019/2020 school year. Applications are available online at www.columbiapa.net/Forms/ or at the Borough Office located at 308 Locust Street. Please submit your application by 8/9/19 to the attention of Pam. The job description including wage information is attached. Please contact the Police Department at 717-684-7735 with any questions.”

Tarantino’s back | with “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” – The Los Angeles Times

“Middletown Police Department disbanding? | Mayor calls union statement ‘ill-timed and misinformed'” – The Middletown Press & Journal

journalism philosophy | “You’ve got to kind of balance what people want to hear with what they need to hear.” Another daily newspaper on the ropes because of “positive news” vs. “negative news.” – A long read at Pacific Standard magazine

Fireworks “noise” ordinance | One Lancaster County community wants one to stop the “50-60 year olds” who are the violators. – The Ephrata Review

July & August | The deadliest months on the highways – Huffington Post

“Pennsylvania comes in 4th for the nation’s worst bridges with 18% ranked in poor condition | On the flipside, only 13% of Pennsylvania’s highways are ranked in poor condition. PA receives $14.2k per mile in FHWA funding with the national average being $12.4k – AutoInsurance.org