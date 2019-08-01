Early Edition | Friday’s news items [Orange Street News chief moving & notes from Thursday’s school board committee of the whole notes] – 8/2/2019

Taking it to Patagonia | The intrepid Hilde Kate Lysiak, the publisher of the Orange Street News is moving out of Pennsylvania. – The Orange Street News (NOTE: In her good-bye editorial she writes, “And finally, one last note to the good people of Selinsgrove. Everyday I woke up and felt determined to get you the truth.) We just love this truth seeker — don’t you?)

PA is average | “Where states get their money: Taxes and federal funds together account for 80.3 percent of revenue for the 50 states.” – Pew Trusts

Empty chair | In a gesture of honoring deceased school board director, Barry Ford, there was a remembrance with a moment of silence and an empty chair at last night’s committe of the whole meeting.

Empty chairs | There were other empty chairs as these directors were absent: Cole Knighton and Jenna Geesey. Board president Keith Combs announced that Geesey had tendered her resignation from the board of directors. (see below)

Surprise, surprise | Citizens who attended the meeting picked up an agenda that was markedly different than the one posted at the Website. Columbia Spy has photo files of the posted one. See the highlighted sections in the image above. Geesey’s resignation was not on the originally posted agenda; neither was the Facility Use Request. Understandably, changes can occur … but from yesterday morning to last night?

Presentations & comments | At the lightly attended school board committee of the whole meeting, a few citizens made statements during the comments part of the agenda and several school district administrators and others presented Year End Reports on successes at schools within the District.

Learned | Those in attendance learned that the two vacated director positions will be announced at the District’s Website and that citizens wishing to be considered should submit letters of interest before the next announced school board meeting slated for August 15. “The Board of Education generally meets on the third Thursday of every month for regular Board Meetings.” The Board president Combs said the persons selected to fill the vacancies until the results of the November election are announced and a new board is installed in January, 2020.