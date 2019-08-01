Thursday’s news items, part 2 [wants/needs; it’s August; Columbia’s National Night Out & more] – 8/1/2019

Top of page one | Columbia couple is the top of page one news item in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster

wants vs needs | “Warwick proposed a $7.1M athletic field house. Now the community wants answers.” – Lancaster Online (NOTE: Anyone wonder why property taxes for schools keep escalating?)

data | “Which Lancaster County municipalities had the most dispatches per capita in 2018?” – Lancaster Online

It’s August | “August is the eighth month of the year in the Julian and Gregorian calendars, and the fifth of seven months to have a length of 31 days” – WikipediA

“Medieval illustration of men harvesting wheat with reaping-hooks, on a calendar page for August. Queen Mary’s Psalter (Ms. Royal 2. B. VII)”

“targeting ‘addictive’ design” | “New bill would ban autoplay videos and endless scrolling” – The Verge

Bullying and community | “Students who feel a greater sense of belonging … are less likely to participate in bullying.” – Futurity

Letter-to-the-editor | “Boat tour tickets were unavailable” – Lancaster Online

“Rain Barrel Workshop” Reminder | August 15 at 6:30 pm in York; register here.

a better pie | “How we develop and improve the Census” – US Census Bureau

Hiring! | “The U.S. Census Bureau is recruiting thousands of people across the country to assist with the 2020 Census count.”

Six Veterans Homes | Pennsylvania offers its eligible veterans or surviving spouses six extended care facilities throughout the state. The level of care provided includes personal care, skilled nursing care, and memory care. For eligibility and application information, click here.

National Nights Out | Catching on all over the county – Lancaster Online

Crimewatch report | “DUI, 4:28 p.m. July 26, 2019, Manheim Pike (MT) – A criminal complaint for DUI has been filed against Juan Gonzalez M/44 of Franklin Road, Columbia, following a traffic stop on Manheim Pike near Route 30 at 4:28 p.m. July 26, 2019. He has also been charged with Driving Without a License.” – Manheim Township DAILY CrimeWatch report

CrimeWatch report | Help find the man in the pictures. – Columbia Police Department CrimeWatch report