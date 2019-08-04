17512 Columbia

Sunday’s news items [Are you rich?; food inspections; fixed up & sold; Market House idea & more] – 8/4/2019

rich

Are you rich? | “This Income-Rank Quiz Might Change How You See Yourself”The New York Times [NOTE: When completing this question, “What is your nearest metro area?” – enter Lancaster, PA.)

Where’s the equity? | “The Whiter, Richer School District Right Next Door”Route  Fifty

MARKET STAND

Idea for Columbia’s Market House | “‘Old Coots’ dole out wisdom at Salt Lake City farmer’s market” – Click on the graphic above to watch the CBS Evening News three minute clip.

Market House updates | at its facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ColumbiaPAMarketHouse/

Boyertown | Best Performing Main Street programBerksMont News (NOTE: Have a look at Building a Better Boyertown’s Website.

2020 cannot come fast enough. That’s when Jeff Helm gets out of the food serving establishments inspection business. It the interim, Columbia will be posting each month’s inspections at its Website. BUT WHEN? Thank you, councillor John Novak, for making a motion to have this accomplished; the motion was approved by the council a council meeting OVER A MONTH AGO.

food-safety-inspections

Lancaster County’s (except Columbia’s) inspections for August 2 at Lancaster Online. Lititz’s General Sutter takes inspection hits.

York County’s Inspections

Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.

Posting the monthly inspections will be a display of a purposeful act of transparency.

304 CHERRY

Sold | This property at 304 Cherry Street has been sold by the Lancaster County Land Bank Authority.

It continues | “The second American mass shooting in 24 hours, and the third in a week.”The New York Times

economic threat | Print the news I want to read or I Quit! That’s the gist of one letter writer in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster: “If you want to keep this reader, you need to raise your level of truthfulness.” (NOTE: Our response: Learn how to understand what truth is by developinig your critical thinking process. If that’s beyond you: “Bye-Bye.”)

The enemy within | “Deadly violence heightens concerns about domestic terrorism and white supremacists”The Los Angeles Times

“Fundamentals | Truth and Validity”Kahn Academy

Journalism’s First Obligation | Tell the Truth”Nieman Reports

 

