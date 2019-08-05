Columbia’s food serving inspections ho!

This just in | The dining facility inspections FINALLY are online at the Columbia Borough Website, though you’ll have to navigate a bit to find them.
Food Facility Inspection Reports – January 2019
Food Facility Inspection Reports – February 2019
Food Facility Inspection Reports – April 2019
Our Lady of Angels School/Parish Hall
Food Facility Inspection Reports – May 2019
Food Facility Inspection Reports – June 2019
Food Facility Inspection Reports – July 2019
Remember | Beginning January 1, 2020, the US Department of Agriculture will take over the inspections from Columbia’s Jeff Helms. Then, ALL THE FOOD SERVING ESTABLISHMENTS will be on line, including Columbia’s. Here’s the link to the existing database: https://www.pafoodsafety.pa.gov/Web/Inspection/PublicInspectionSearch.aspx
Oh, yeah | in the interim, you can find the inspections at the Borough Website by:
- Going to http://www.columbiapa.net/government/committees/
- Scroll down to Board of Health; the inspections are listed below the members’ names.
Kinda’ tough to find without a map, huh?