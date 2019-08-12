17512 Columbia

Monday’s news items [Columbia across the US; Emergency Medical provider crisis & more] – 8/12/2019

Sticky, humid returnsToday’s Weather!

boondoggles and corporate welfare | “Pennsylvania ‘earmarks:’ Millions of dollars, mystery and controversy”The Morning Call

columbia oregon“Photographer Francis Smith captured an incredible range of American life on his journeys to places called Columbia, including the Columbia River basin in Oregon, where this photo was taken in Astoria on Aug. 1, 2015. (Francis Smith)”

Here a Columbia, there a Columbia | “To photograph America’s diversity, he visited 64 locales all named Columbia” – The Washingotn Post

2013 post | “Columbia across the US” – Columbia news, views & reviews

Yay for a truth seeker | She fought her Bucks County high school on censorship; now, she’s gone national” The Morning Call 

Consolidation now a “done deal” | According to an article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster, the New Holland and Leola Ambulance service providers will merge on September 2. The consolidation was a topic at the New Holland Ambulance Association Website.

ems in crisis

Pennsylvania’s EMS in crisis | “More communities are wrestling with as emergency medical services, struggling with funding and manpower shortages, face an increasingly difficult predicament: Find a solution soon or close their doors for good.”

CRASH | Typically police department report overnight crashes; one does not.

senior award winnersColumbia’s 2019 senior award winners are in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

“KinConnector hotline – 1-866-546-2111 | “Pennsylvania starts hotline for grandparents raising grandchildren amid opioid epidemic”Lancaster Online

Five children die in day care fire | “Inspector: 1 detector found at scene of fatal fire”GoErie.com

