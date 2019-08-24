17512 Columbia

Saturday’s news items [Tide football win; food inspections; reflection; events & more] – 8/24/2019

Season debut win | “Columbia wins opener for 1st time since 2013”Lancaster Online

“what really interests ‘pro-lifers’?” | controlling womenThe Guardian

A win for transparency | “Judge rules for LNP in coroner open-records case”Lancaster Online

“I didn’t learn anything — only to survive.” | Most likely, everyone of us reflects, at some point, about our lives. Perhaps how lucky we are to be born in this country … to be living when we are and how we are. This Morning Call (Allentown, PA) article captured our attention this morning. It is a rather long read; it’s a first-person account of a 90 year-old war veteran. “German army veteran of World War II remembers the Eastern Front and his years as a POW in Soviet camps,” is a life story worth reading … a reminder, of sorts, of “there, but for the grace of God … .”

kisses for eb

2020 cannot come fast enough. | That’s when Jeff Helm gets out of the food serving establishments inspection business. It the interim, Columbia has begun posting some of each month’s inspections at its Website. 

Location changed |  Food Inspections; Please find links to 2019 Food Inspections under the Public Docs page. – SOURCE: Columbia Borough Website under Community Announcements

food-safety-inspections

Lancaster County’s (except Columbia’s) inspections for August 23 at Lancaster Online. Oh, no. Damning results for some establishments that should be a lot better than this week’s inspection.

York County’s Inspections

Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.

Posting the monthly inspections is a display of a purposeful act of transparency.

tit for tat | “China announces tariff hike on $75 billion of US products”WITF

Lancaster

Big deal event; small river | “Nearly 30,000 people expected to attend RiverFest in Muhlenberg Township this weekendWFMZ-TV69

riverfest

 

 

