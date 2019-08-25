Sunday’s news items [Grandfamilies; jobs slow down; the consistency of inconsistency; uglification & more] – 8/24/2019

Charges and allegations | as the one above are hurled about at a tstring that begins “Some of these landlords in this town need to be inspected them selves.” at What’s Happening in Columbia, Pa. and Surrounding Area.” If there’s substance in any of the commentary, there is more evidence of the consistency of inconsistency in Columbia.

this important sentence | is in an opinion column in today’s LNP-Always Lancaster. “Criticism of elected officials — in letters to the editor, for example — isn’t automatically uncivil. Taxpayer dollars pay for their salaries and benefits; such criticism comes with the job. The First Amendment guarantees the right of citizens ‘to petition the government for a redress of grievances.’ Such petitioning can take many forms — including writing letters to the editor in the local newspaper.” Here’s a link ot the column: “How an op-ed on the back burner turned red hot (and other insights into LNP Opinion).”

What’s happening? | “Job creation revised down by 500,000” – MarketPlace

Grandfamilies | “More than a fifth of grandparents raising grandchildren are poor.” – RouteFifty

Casino in a mall | “York mini-casino closer to reality after supervisors approve ‘conditional’ plans” – ABC27-TV

Libraries’ dilemma | “Pa. libraries are getting more state money this year. But it’s still less than what they received 10 years ago” – PA Post

Can’t stop | progress and “uglification. | The property along Route 462 that used to be the Columbia Drive-In will be developed. Today’s LNP – Always Lancaster reports: West Hempfield Township’s “supervisors voted 4-0 to approve a conditional use application to allow a developer to build a residential and commercial project along Columbia Avenue. The application was filed by ACP Properties LLC for a project called “Sedgewick” at the former Columbia Drive-In at 4061 Columbia Ave., Columbia.” Proposed are “18,000 square feet of retail space, a 3,000-squarefoot restaurant, and a 3,500-square-foot bank in the southern part of the plot, with 172 housing units to the north. The property is zoned C-2 commercial.”