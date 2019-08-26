a new market for Quakertown | corporate welfare in action?

SOURCE: The Morning Call “(Courtesy of Trolley Barn Public Market/Rendering by DAS Architects Inc)

Happening in Quakertown | “Taste of the Trolley Barn: A flavor of what’s to come” – The Morning Call

The Market’s Website | It is “An indoor, year-round marketplace where residents and visitors can find fresh, seasonal food from local farmers, fishers, and food entrepreneurs. Dine-in or shop for produce, meat and poultry, eggs, dairy, fish, bread and baked goods, beverages, and specialty and prepared foods. Visit for kids activities, cooking demos, classes, events, and fresh food all year long.”

The Market’s Brochure | Click here.

20 some months ago | “Developer plans large public market in downtown Quakertown” – WFMZ69-TV

Quakertown’s Main Street program | helped find funding in the project. Some of that funding came from “corporate welfare” in the form of a “state $2 million Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant.”

What is it called | when government uses taxes collected from its citizens to redistribute to wealthy business operators? Corporate welfare. It’s kind of a “Reverse Robin Hood” effect “when the better-off gain at the expense of the less well-off.”

“Corporate welfare | is a general term that refers to financial assistance, tax advantages, or other support given to corporations and other business entities by the United States government. Unlike welfare payments given to individuals, corporate welfare system is not intended to prevent poverty or raise the standard of living. Instead the federal government awards payments to specific industries or companies in the form of subsidies, grants, contracts, and other aid. Due to the wide range of interests, the system is not monitored or controlled by a single Congressional committee.”

Real or imagined needs? | “Supporters of corporate welfare programs often justify them as remedying some sort of market failure. Often the market failures on which the programs are predicated are either overblown or don’t exist.” – The CATO Institute