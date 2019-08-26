Opportunity | Come to the Sparrow Websites’ open house on Thursday.

Sparrow Websites, a Columbia-based web design company, has moved offices and is now located in 336 Locust St., a former printing press and now the new Ignite building in downtown Columbia. To celebrate the move, Sparrow is hosting an open house on Thursday, August 29 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event is designed to share the newly renovated Ignite building with the community, and anyone is welcome to attend. The open house includes building tours, refreshments, and a chance to meet the team at Sparrow.

Sparrow is not the only business operating out of Ignite. The building also offers affordable and flexible coworking spaces for local entrepreneurs and small business owners. Drop in anytime and meet the Sparrow team, check out their new web design studio, and enjoy some food and drinks. Catch the latest from Sparrow and get the inside scoop on the exciting opportunities coming to Columbia.

To RSVP for the event, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ignite-building-grand-opening-tickets-69386628273 and reserve your free ticket. For any additional other questions, please contact hello@sparrowwebsites.com or call 717-537-1311 and view the website at www.sparrowwebsites.com and check out the new Ignite website at www.ignitecolumbia.com.

SOURCE: news release