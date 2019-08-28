Wednesday’s news items [Council meeting notes; small steps forward; wealth gaps; learning events & more] – 8/28/2019

Last night’s council meeting | was livestreamed and the video recording resides at the Borough’s facebook page. In addition to the 20 or so people who attended the meeting in person, there were another 640+ tuned in at some point for the meeting.

It’s good with | lowered gas prices. No longer a need to drive across The Bridge to save. – Gas Buddy

Final State plan | “DEP Announces State Plan to Improve Water Quality in the Chesapeake Bay Watershed” – news release

PA’s PHASE 3 | Healthy Waters, Healthy Communities – “Many residents are working together to restore and protect streams and rivers in Pennsylvania’s part of the Chesapeake Bay Watershed, because they value what clean local waters mean for quality of life. Anyone can help. You can join the effort to create a plan for healthy waters in several ways. You can review Pennsylvania’s plan, and you can get more involved in your county action planning by participating in the planning and implementation process.”

“The Baby Bust” | Baby boomers are going to face another problem – MMN.com

Inspection complaints | A councillor asked last night about how people can find out about “consumer complaints” about food serving establishments in Columbia. People who watched last night’s meeting, either in person or online, found out where those complaints and resolutions are located at the borough Website. It is a three step process at the Borough Website.

Small steps forward | Columbia Borough’s taking continued a few positive steps forward. Its Website, while cumbersome to navigate, does list current meeting agenda and minutes. Wrightsville’s does not have up to date info on those areas. Neither can citizens find any agendas nor minutes for Columbia’s Historic Architectural Review Board (H.A.R.B.).

Homeowner vs. renters | “Gaps in the Wealth of Americans by Household Type” – US Census Bureau

“Top 11 adjectives” | for men and women in 3.5 million books, by algorithms – Futurity

Winter will be cold | Honestly, that’s a page one article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster. The article cites Baer’s Agricultural Almanac & Gardener’s Guide and The Old Farmer’s Almanac as sources. What’s next: Summers will be hot?

In Philly; What about in Columbia? | “City Sued Over Sidewalk Accessibility for People With Disabilities” – Route Fifty Demographically, Columbia’s ratio of persons with a disability are similar to Philadelphia’s; both are in double digits – higher than the state and national average.

In Akron | “Akron Borough considers suit against former engineer following sidewalk installation fiasco“ – Lancaster Online