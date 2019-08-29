Thursday’s news items [August’s almost gone; crossing guards sought; signs & more] – 8/29/2019

Monday’s Labor Day | The Borough offices will be closed. “Labor Day is a federal holiday. All Government offices, organizations, and many businesses are closed. Some public celebrations, such as fireworks displays, picnics, and barbecues, are organized, but they are usually low key events. As it is the last chance for many people to take summer trips, there may be some congestion on highways and at airports. Public transit systems do not usually operate on their regular timetables.” – TimeandDate.com

H.A.R.B. denials | In all the years since 2011, we’ve learned there’ve been only three denials of applications brought to the H.A.R.B.

Casting a wider net | Frequently, Columbia news, views & reviews comments on the failure of the school board and the borough — in many cases — to “cast a wider net” when seeking candidates. Recently the Columbia Borough School Board demonstrated its failure to cast a wider net when seeking board of director replacements. No advertising was done to let people know about the position. At Lancaster Online today, there’s this article, “Coatesville school board looking to replace member who resigned.”Most likely this news item resulted from a news release and the publications carrying the information opted to publish it, but there’s clearly an interest on the part of that school district to “reach out” to get the word out about the vacancy.

LNP – Always Lancaster letter-to-the-editor writer | applauds “the School District of Lancaster and Columbia School District (for offering) free breakfast and lunches to all students regardless of their ability to pay. ” The writer wonders, why all school districts don’t to avoid “lunch shaming.”

Wanted: crossing guards | “The Columbia Borough Police Department is currently accepting applications for Crossing Guards.” – Columbia Borough Police Department CrimeWatch

Another “high comment” post | This photo post at the local facebook group page “What’s Happening in Columbia, Pa. and Surrounding Area” is another high comment one. So far, 152 comments.