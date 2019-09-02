17512 Columbia

Monday’s news items [Linda Ronstadt; speling (sic); insect bullies; bands; Labor Day & more] – 9/2/2019

We love Linda | Since that first time hearing her decades ago, Linda Ronstadt’s voice and songs have melded into our fiber. Here’s an interview with Linda: “The singer on living with Parkinson’s, the perils of stardom, and mourning what the border has become.”

Now that’s not funny! | Hard to tell where the fault lies, but spelling “personnel” incorrectly is not a laughing matter … especial for a school district. – in the classified section of yesterday’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

And then the neighborhood bullies came | Yesterday, two hornets came by the statice bushes and literally attacked the peaceful butterflies, smaller bees and everyone else. These bad boys do not play nice with others.

Big band sounds | Today’s LNP – Always Lancaster takes a tour of the Lancaster County public schools marching bands from the smallest, Columbia’s 20 instrumentalists, to the largest, Elizabethtown’s 114 instrumentalists.

baby panda

Twin bundles of joyGermany’s first panda cubs are born at Zoo Berlin!” 

Letters-to-the-editor | The letter-to-the-editor we received a week ago or so is published in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster, too.

LABOR DAY 2019

 

