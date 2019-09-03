Tuesday’s news items [council meeting tonight; new drug overtakes heroin; Legal Notices & more] – 9/3/2019

It’s back, it’s dangerous | … and it’s deadly. The editorial in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster is all about Fentanyl. It’s the substance that’s beginning to overtake heroin. “Fentanyl is an extremely potent, fully synthetic (man-made) opioid. It is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine. Heroin is derived from morphine, which is a natural substance that is gathered from the opium poppy plant. In contrast, heroin is 2 to 3 times more powerful than morphine. Like heroin, it has a quick onset of action and one dose can be fatal.”

“Fentanyl: The Real Deal” | A training video for first responders.

Yet … | “Kratom has been linked to several deaths, but banning the herbal supplement isn’t easy: Pa. lawmaker” – PennLive

Earlier this year | Columbia news, views & reviews posted this:

kratom calls rising | Calls to poison control centers about the herbal supplement kratom are climbing, according to a new analysis. People use kratom to treat pain and wean off opioids or other drugs. But it isn’t approved by the FDA, which has specifically advised against its use for medical conditions. In 2011, there were 13 calls about kratom, according to the new study. In 2017, the number of calls had jumped to 682. Of the 1,800 calls to poison control centers about kratom between 2011 and 2017, roughly one-third resulted in a person being admitted to a health care facility. People who took kratom with another substance were more likely to be admitted for a range of issues, from a rapid heartbeat to serious kidney problems. – SOURCE: STAT:Morning Rounds What is it? | Kratom – The National Institute of Drug Abuse

LEGAL NOTICES of interest | The Columbia & Reading Railway Company is soliciting bids for railroad track repairs and maintenance in Columbia and the borough of Marietta is seeking bidders for it’s single-hauler “waste and recyclable materials collection.” Reckon Marietta, as West Hempfield Township and Wrightsville, finds benefits for its citizens with a single hauler program. – Lancaster Online Download for tonight’s meeting | 09-03-2019 Columbia Borough Council -Work Session Agenda and Meeting Packet

Dorian’s staying | to devastate the Bahamas – BBC

“Dream big, live small | Why ‘van lifers’ are trading four walls for four wheels” – MarketPlace

Not true | It’s fake news that’s being repeated; “No, The Amazon Rainforest Doesn’t Produce 20% Of The World’s Oxygen” – Newsy

The DIC’s right in this case | This guy is a loser: “Biden: Inaccurate details in war story ‘irrelevant’ to policy decisions” – The Washington Post