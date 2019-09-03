The Columbia Economic Development Corporation (CEDC) announces the dedication of the Columbia Mural

This 225 ft long mural, one of the largest outdoor murals in central PA represents historic and contemporary scenes of Columbia and was installed as a community beautification and improvement project across from the Columbia River Park and at the trailhead of the Northwest River Trail.

Eastern Drillers Manufacturing Co. generously provided their industrial wall at Front and Walnut Streets, Columbia for the project.

The entire artwork was segmented like a puzzle into 190 5 x 5 ft. panels of mural fabric that were painted at community paint days in Columbia and in the artist’s studio and then permanently installed on the wall. Since community members cannot safely paint on lifts or scaffolding and because the method provides for a longer lasting and durable product it is the most recommended mural process.

The mural was designed and completed by muralist Cesar Viveros.

Project costs exceeded $50,000 with funding through private sponsorships from area businesses, associations and individuals, and through a Susquehanna Riverlands Mini Grant from the Lancaster County Conservancy.

A mural dedication ceremony will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 5:30 pm at the site of the mural on the Eastern Drillers Manufacturing Building, Front and Walnut Streets, Columbia. The ceremony will be followed by refreshments at the soon to open Coffee and Cream snack shop in the adjacent, historic Pennsy Train Station.

Click here to watch The Columbia Mural video: https://vimeo.com/354368353

SOURCE: news release