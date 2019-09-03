Lynching & “Song without words” – The Bitter Southerner

This is a story about “modern-day mirrors of horrific acts of domestic terrorism visited upon black men, women, and children throughout the region with impunity from either police or pulpit.”

It’s this story … about a “white Florida native who decided to document lynching sites in six Southern states and to talk with the victims’ descendants. It was … a mission from God. And it is clearly one Southerner’s heartfelt attempt to extend his hand across a painful old divide.”

Read the entire story here.

“The Legacy Museum: From Enslavement to Mass Incarceration is situated on a site in Montgomery where enslaved people were once warehoused. A block from one of the most prominent slave auction spaces in America, the Legacy Museum is steps away from an Alabama dock and rail station where tens of thousands of black people were trafficked during the 19th century.”

“History of Lynchings”

“The Negro Holocaust: Lynching and race riots in the United States, 1880 -1950”

“Lynching in America: Confronting the Legacy of Racial Terror”