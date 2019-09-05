Thursday’s news items [“morale boost”; Service of Remembrance & Thanksgiving, at the Library; NVGs & more] – 9/5/2019

“Morale boost for borough stakeholders” | Columbia’s $10,000 Report – Lancaster Online [It’s top of page one in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.]

Now posted | Lancaster County’s August 2019 Delinquent Tax Report

“E-town burrito restaurant | gets $200K state loan” – Lancaster Online

The trouble with memory | … is that it’s sometimes inaccurate. A letter-to-the editor writer in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster, a person who says he was “drafted in 1966 (1966-1968) myself, I made $63 a month” is guilty of disinformation, misinformation and worse (writing about it). In 1963 the base for an fresh recruit (or draftee) enlisted person was $78 a month. We remember that and here’s the documentation.

Oh, Mitch … you rat | “Paul Muschick: Mitch McConnell must have flunked civics class” – The Morning Call

“Forget bulky NVGs goggles | these scientists want to inject night vision straight into troops’ eyeballs” – Task & Purpose

Click on the graphic for the details.

Sharon, PA – population, 13,109 | “City of Sharon Maps Its Revitalization” – This month, consultants hired by the city will begin work on two studies, one focusing on developing a strategy for addressing blighted properties and the other exploring the feasibility of a neighborhood improvement district. These studies follow a volunteer-led mapping initiative that took place last September. About 70 volunteers spread through the city and assessed each of the city’s buildings.”

Sure, it’s a level playing field | If you’re rich & connected. – The Los Angeles Times

“Vision for the Future” | Pennsylvania Assistive Technology Foundation (PATF) is holding its first conference on financial empowerment for people with disabilities on October 3, 2019 in Harrisburg. It’s for individuals with disabilities, family members, service providers, nonprofit organizations, and policy makers to discuss, collaborate, and learn about financial education. The conference is a one-day, free, accessible event open to the public.

FIRST FRIDAY | There’s nothing like a First Friday in Lancaster City!

You’re invited | Join us for LCSWMA’s Green Energy Projects Tour on Saturday, September 14th! See the wind turbines, visit the landfill and enjoy some delicious Turkey Hill ice cream on the FREE 75 min tour. New this year is a stop at our Metals Recovery Facility. Click to register!