17512 Columbia

Friday’s news items [Know this face?; Rachel’s Challenge; it’s in the dictionary; sheriff sales & more] – 9/6/2019

crimewatchKnow this face?Lancaster County Crimewatch

And we learned what? | “We don’t need much here. We just need something.” – A statement from Lancaster’s District Attorney from a yesterday news conference on a cold case; the DA is under fire for cloaking information about some of his actions concerning funds and seeking election for a judgeship in November. – Lancaster Online

rachels challenge

“Rachel’s Challenge | is coming to Columbia and you are invited.” – Columbia Borough School District Website

Terroristic Threat notice | also posted at the Columbia Borough School District Website

Bullet proof backpacks | “Ridiculous and sad” Futurity

From Marietta to Lancaster | Josephine’s returns to life Lancaster Online

trumpery

Buffoonery, too | With Altered Map, Trump Insists He Was Right About Dorian Heading for Alabama” The New York Times

Seven Columbia properties | on the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Sale list

Not a “freak storm” | Dorian’s “record-breaking power is in line with recent, worrisome trends”Route Fifty

 

 

