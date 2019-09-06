Friday’s news items [Know this face?; Rachel’s Challenge; it’s in the dictionary; sheriff sales & more] – 9/6/2019

Know this face? – Lancaster County Crimewatch

And we learned what? | “We don’t need much here. We just need something.” – A statement from Lancaster’s District Attorney from a yesterday news conference on a cold case; the DA is under fire for cloaking information about some of his actions concerning funds and seeking election for a judgeship in November. – Lancaster Online

“Rachel’s Challenge | is coming to Columbia and you are invited.” – Columbia Borough School District Website

Terroristic Threat notice | also posted at the Columbia Borough School District Website

Bullet proof backpacks | “Ridiculous and sad” – Futurity

From Marietta to Lancaster | Josephine’s returns to life – Lancaster Online

Buffoonery, too | “With Altered Map, Trump Insists He Was Right About Dorian Heading for Alabama” – The New York Times

Seven Columbia properties | on the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Sale list

Not a “freak storm” | Dorian’s “record-breaking power is in line with recent, worrisome trends” – Route Fifty