“Public vs. private vs. charter schools: In the often overwhelming world of school choice, there are public, private, and charters. How do you decide which type of school is right for your child?”

There’s an interesting debate going on in Lancaster County and elsewhere; in case you missed this Lancaster Online article, you may want to read it: School District of Lancaster urges Conestoga Valley to deny charter school.

by Psyche Pascual

“Every parent wants the best education for their children, but where should you begin your search? For many parents, choosing between the local public school, a charter school, or a private school can become a roadblock in and of itself.

“For many, personal bias plays a huge role in their choice. Some equate private school tuition with a superior education. Others are firmly committed to public schools because they provide a more diverse cultural experience.

“It can be confusing because school choices are much wider than they used to be. And depending on your family, your child and your district, the best choice may not be the neighborhood school around the corner.”

A Divided Mind: Charter Schools vs. Public Schools

“Parents and community members are still unclear about the relationship between traditional public schools and charter schools. The competition for public education dollars and concerns about privately-run public education raises the stakes in charter school conversations, making it difficult to find objective information and unbiased analysis.”

This article, , includes a “side-by-side unbiased comparison of charter schools and traditional public schools is broken down into two parts. Part 1 will focus on an overview of how each school is structured and how they work. Part 2 will look at the strengths and weaknesses of each type of school.”

Here’s a 2017 news release from the Pennsylvania State Education Association: “PSEA opposes charter school amendment that will erase $27 million savings to school districts and taxpayers.”

Here’s the “PSEA Perspective on Charter Schools.”