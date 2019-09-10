Tuesday’s news items [next stop; local news; hemp buds; planting garlic, Columbia properties tax sale & more ] – 9/10/2019

from here to there | Jenna Geesey, from Columbia to Upper Leacock Township-Leola District (Conestoga Valley)

Un-dam it! | “River Ecosystems Bounce Back As (dam) Removals Soar” – Route Fifty

“Malware attacks | are hitting local governments, including Allentown. Here’s how they can fight back.”– The Morning Call [NOTE: Lebanon County’s email systems were shut down for much of last week due to a possible attack.]

newspapers | pummeled, still the primary go-to for local news – The Nieman Lab

perfect setting | Still a few seats around the tables at the Death Cafe at Nissley Vineyards on Sunday when it’ll be mostly sunny, with a high near 81. RSVP now!!

What is the future of local news? | Lots of views in an uncertain landscape – Northwestern University Local News Initiative

Best time | “Fall is the best time to plant garlic— a good three weeks prior to the ground freezing, so the roots have a chance to develop, but not poke thru the surface before winter.” – Penn State Extension

What a Dad model! | “His favorite fatherly maxim was “Don’t trust anyone”— and he liked to test his children by asking whether they trusted him.” And it begins with brothels. – The Atlantic

“$30 billion bailout for farmers” | The DIC’s payoff for his tariffs – The Washington Post

Ah, those trusted | youth athletics programs supporters – Penn Live

Several Columbia properties listed | “NOTICE OF JUDICIAL TAX SALE TO OWNER” – Lancaster Online

Hemp buds | Legal Notice in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster (click o the graphic to enlarge.)

“For first time | Pennsylvania to let voters apply online for absentee ballots” – The Morning Call