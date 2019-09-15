17512 Columbia

Sunday’s news items, part 2 [10 more story lines you may want to read] – 9/15/2019

In Columbia | “Underground Railroad Lecture Series”Susquehannaheritage.org

8 million Pinocchio’s & these days that qualifies him for POTUS | “Joe Biden Lied His Face Off About the Iraq War”inthesetimes.com

and now we’re like them? | “Harrowing cables detail how the CIA tortured accused 9/11 mastermind, Kalid Sheikh Mohammed”The Intercept

“Are you sureyou want to post that about your kid on Facebook?”The Boston Globe

Firefighter party time | “Multiple injuries reported in Wildwood deck collapse Saturday night”Camden Courier Post

Neighborhood policing, wow, novel idea | “Allentown’s new police chief says he’ll put more officers in neighborhoods” The Morning Call

Those trusted brothers | Ex-officer accused of stealing thousands from Lewisburg prison guards’ union local”Penn Live

“the dumbest goddamn student I ever had!” | “Fact-Checking All of the Mysteries Surrounding Donald Trump and Penn” Philadelphia Magazine

“THC-laced liquid” | “a closer look at the vast black market for vaping supplies.”The New York Times

 

 

