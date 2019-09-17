Tuesday’s news items [Constitution day; scams; fire tax & more] – 9/17/2019

SCAMS | “Social Security is not trying to take your benefits” – news release: Federal Trade Commission

Today’s Constitution Day | which commemorates the formation and signing of the U.S. Constitution by thirty-nine brave men on September 17, 1787, recognizing all who are born in the U.S. or by naturalization, have become citizens.” – Constitutionday.com

“Commemorating Signing of the Constitution | That Requires a Census Count of Everyone in the United States”

Fire tax | According to the Municipal Briefs article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster, Mountville Fire Department‘s experiencing its “third-lowest” fundraising drive ever. “Councilman Richard Spiegel proposed allocating additional funds in the borough’s budget for next year and said it’s time to start considering a fire tax for 2021.”

Progressive | Also noticed Denver Borough’s “Council identified two separate locations for electric vehicle charging stations in the borough.” The LNP – Always Lancaster brief says, “The state Department of Environmental Protection is offering a rebate that requires charging stations to be on government owned property.”

“we’re treating kids worse and worse” | “Federal Spending on Kids Falls, as More Dollars Flow Toward Older Adults and Debt” – RouteFifty

Surprise, surprise | What, there’s no real Louis Vuitton at Green Dragon?