Veterans’ Expo & Job Fair Returning to Lancaster Nov. 7

LANCASTER, Pa. (Sept. 17, 2019) – Area veterans of all ages, active military and their families are urged to attend the Veterans’ Expo & Job Fair, a free, one-day event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster.

Presented by OLP Events, the Veterans’ Expo will connect active, transitioning, and retired military members and their families with the benefits and resources available through local community-service providers, healthcare professionals, VA benefits counselors, VFWs, and American Legions — plus businesses covering everything from home improvement, legal services and finance to retirement living and insurance.

In addition, Barber Styling Institute will offer attendees free haircuts.

Additionally, representatives from the Recorder of Deeds office will be on hand to help all honorably discharged Lancaster County veterans record their DD-214 papers and enroll in the free Thank a Vet veterans discount program. Veterans should bring their full-sized DD-214s to be enrolled.

The Job Fair provides an opportunity for veterans and employers to meet face-to-face to discuss available positions in industries ranging from finance and insurance to construction, healthcare, and sales.

Plus, guests will find help translating their military skills to civilian opportunities — including employment counseling and financial guidance — at the Job Fair’s Resource Center.

Event sponsors include 50plus LIFE, Blue Ridge Communications, Disabled American Veterans, LCTV, Pennsylvania Veterans of Foreign Wars, and WHTM abc27.

For more information on the Veterans Expo & Job Fair, call (717) 285-1350 or visit www.veteransexpo.com.

