More Tuesday news items [higher view stuff: without newspapers; no couth, veep; are you a cat mom? & more] – 9/24/2019

The UK controls their mistake | “U.K. Supreme Court Rules Johnson’s Suspension Of Parliament Was ‘Unlawful’” – NPR

“DETAINED | How the US built the world’s largest immigrant detention system” – The Guardian

Think you can count on those in government to be transparent? Think again!

“Less local news means less democracy | When local journalism declines, so does government transparency and civic engagement” – Nieman Reports

When weekly newspapers die | “No one at city council and school board meetings, politicians rarely held accountable — and fewer stories for farmers to read and decide whether they need to get mad.” – Nieman Reports

$50,000 a month is not chump change | “What Were The Bidens Doing In Ukraine? 5 Questions Answered” – NPR

Seeking | “Nominations Sought for Damage Prevention Committee; PUC Reminds Stakeholders about October 25 Deadline” – news release

Humble Hoosier? | It’s what happens when your evangelical morals get bent: “VP Pence’s Motorcade on Mackinac Island Causes Controversy” – 9and10news

new study | Your cat thinks of you like a parent – vice

bassackward | “The Christian Right Is Helping Drive Liberals Away From Religion“ – FiveThirty Eight

Unmarried partners more diverse than 20 years ago | “Cohabiting Partners Older, More Racially Diverse, More Educated, Higher Earners” – US Census Bureau

Glut of grocery stores | “Central Pa. grocery scene ‘major battleground’ as Giant buys family-owned chains” – Penn Live