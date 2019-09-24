“unhealthy” Johnstown

Johnstown is the unhealthiest city in Pennsylvania, according to this 24/7 Wall Street ranking, for its relatively low median household income and high rates of smoking, obesity and premature death (linked to the opioid epidemic).

Johnstown is the only metro area in Pennsylvania where adults report an average of more than four physically unhealthy days per month. Johnstown also has the highest premature death rate of any of the 18 metro areas in Pennsylvania. There are 463 deaths before age 75 annually for every 100,000 metro area residents, well above the state premature death rate of 359 per 100,000.

Pennsylvania has been hit particularly hard by the opioid epidemic, and Johnstown is one of the hardest hit metro areas in the state. For every 100,000 Johnstown residents, there are 120 deaths from unintentional injury — the leading cause of which is drug overdose — far more than the state rate of 81 injury deaths per 100,000 Pennsylvania residents and the national rate of 67 injury deaths per 100,000 Americans.

SOURCE: “The Least Healthy City in Every State” – 24/7 Wall St.