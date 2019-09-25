Wednesday’s news items [Columbia comparisons; economic development fraud; meeting notes & more] – 9/26/2019

Over 530 people watched | Last night’s Borough Council meeting live streamed and available at the Borough’s facebook page.
Long 15-minute presentation | The EMS presentation was way longer. Citizens have time limits imposed during citizen comments periods; presenters should have time limits, too. In providing testimony at many of the US Senate committee hearings, there’s a five-minute time limit.
Columbia: the district and the borough | There are differences and similarities between the District of Columbia and the Borough of Columbia. A few we’ve seen:
Differences:
- In DC a lot of people ride around on scooters on the sidewalks; in the borough, people do ride around on power scooters and skateboards on the streets.
- In DC, there are a fair number of painted brick homes; in Columbia, fewer. At last night’s council meeting, the municipal legislators walked back on legislation they enacted some short time ago to wink at a painted structure ordinance: Ordinance 905 Revise Definition of Alteration in Historic District
Similarities:
- Both have quite historic lineage: The District was founded on July 16, 1770. The Borough was founded in 1726 by Colonial English Quakers from Chester County led by entrepreneur and evangelist John Wright.
- Both are surprisingly walkable.
- Both have hotels near the legislative center across the street from the Capitol area. Columbia’s Hotel Locust & Hotel Columbia are in the hands of the Lancaster County Land Bank.
Economic development disaster | “Millions of dollars are missing. The sheriff is dead. A small Virginia town wants answers.” – The Washington Post
Rushing to judgment? | No, Lloyd … it’s overdue.
Why isn’t this discrimination? | This Community Calendar item in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster sure sounds discriminatory: “LUNCHEON: The Newcomers and Neighbors Club will meet Wednesday, Oct. 9. Kim Miller will be speaking and presenting a video about the history and entertainment of Sight & Sound Theatre. It is open to all female residents of Lancaster County. Cost is $21. Deadline to register is Sept. 30. More detailed information or to register: lancasternewcomers.com. “
One comment
Are they going to let boot leg finish painting there building